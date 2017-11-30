Latest: Richard Bruton distances himself from Tánaiste job

Update - 9.45am: Richard Bruton has distanced himself from the vacant role of Tánaiste.

The Taoiseach will announce Frances Fitzgerald's replacement later, with Simon Coveney and Heather Humphreys the favourites.

The role of Business Minister also has to be filled, so a Junior Minister or first time TD may be promoted.

Education Minister Richard Bruton's name has been in the mix for Tánaiste, and he was asked if congratulations are in order.

He said: "You'd be foolish to do that. I think the reality is that the Taoiseach will make his own choice, that's always the way.

"I think we're a bit of a gambling couuntry so there will always be odds being kicked about even on the darkest horses."

6.59am: Taoiseach under pressure to address gender imbalance as he prepares to name new Tánaiste

The Taoiseach Leo Varadkar is due to name the new Tánaiste later today.

It follows Tuesday's resignation of Frances Fitzgerald from the role.

He was Mr Varadkar's opponent in the battle to lead Fine Gael, but the Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney was an early favourite to be announced as Tánaiste today.

However, also hotly tipped is Minister for Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht Heather Humphreys.

Further back in the field contenders include Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy.

The departure of Frances Fitzgerald from the Cabinet also leaves the Taoiseach with the Business, Enterprise and Innovation role to fill.

Given that he has been criticised for the gender imbalance in his Cabinet, there is speculation the next holder of that portfolio will also be female.