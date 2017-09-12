Latest revenue report shows former fashion boutique owner hit by €3m bill after tax probe

Update 6.45pm: A former fashion boutique owner has been hit with a bill of almost 3.2 million euro after being investigated by tax inspectors.

Nora Filtness, from Millcastle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath was among scores of names on the Revenue's latest Defaulters' List.

The multi-million settlement with inspectors was for unpaid tax, penalties and interest following an audit which uncovered under-declaration of income tax and VAT.

The Revenue described Ms Filtness as a former boutique proprietor previously trading as Clara Ellen.

A spokeswoman said it was bound by legislation not to release any further detail on the investigation.

The bill was calculated with the level of penalties and interest both matching the amount of unpaid tax, a step taken by inspectors if a business does not make a qualifying disclosure and if they identify deliberate or careless breaches of tax codes.

The €3,186,753 was not paid at the end of June when the list was compiled for publication.

It said the case was among 58 which secured settlements worth more than €11m euro for the state.

But Revenue added that the Defaulters' List was only a fraction of the investigations that had been completed in the three months to the end of June.

It said its inspectors secured settlements on 1,387 audits and investigations resulting in the recovery of 115.13 million euro in tax, interest, and penalties for the Exchequer.

Other major settlements published in Iris Oifigiuil included painter Edward Galvin, from Model Farm Road, Cork who made a settlement worth €633,827.

Builder and developer Martin Downes, of Kiltycreighton, Boyle, Co Roscommon made a €520,917 settlement.

Another large settlement involved the KC Tyre Centre on Quninlan Street, Limerick which has gone into voluntary liquidation and was hit with a bill for €515,089.

Four such cases were published at a total of €123,944.76 in penalties.

There are also 227 cases involving fine, imprisonment or other penalty for a total of €609,860.

Of these cases, 124 were failure to fix a tax return, failure to remit tax, failure to produce books and records or delivery of an incorrect return which carried a penalty of up to €30,000 and a seven month custodial sentence.

"Revenue vigorously pursues collection and enforcement of unpaid settlements. In some cases, collection or recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible, for example, company liquidation," Revenue said.

Revenue added that these published settlements reflect only a portion of their 1,387 audits and investigations for the same period.

More than €115.3 million was taken in by Revenue from these audits and investigations and a further 23,877 risk management interventions.