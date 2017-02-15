LATEST: Recruitment company Indeed offers 'perks and benefits' as 500 jobs created

Update 9.30am: Recruitment website Indeed has confirmed plans to create 500 jobs at its Dublin-based headquarters for Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) over the next two years.

The company has already started recruiting for sales, client services, HR, business development, marketing, finance, strategy and operations roles.

The company is to offer a variety of perks and benefits to attract and retain talent, including:

* Open ‘Paid Time Off’ (holiday can be taken throughout the year, without a cap)

* Catered meals, endless snacks & drink options and weekly happy hours

* Wellness programmes, fitness classes and family fun days

* Office leisure including ping pong and pool tables

* Affinity groups for employees to connect over common interests

* Healthcare for employees and families

Taoiseach Enda Kenny with President of Indeed Chris Hyams in 2015.

Commenting on the announcement, Chris Hyams, president of Indeed said: “Today’s announcement is a particularly important one for Indeed. Deciding where to recruit and hire the right people ultimately helps us to fulfil Indeed’s mission – to help people get jobs.

“Having our EMEA hub in Dublin is the natural choice given the large pool of high-skilled talent both locally and from the rest of Europe.

“We now have 530 employees, representing 19 nationalities in our Dublin office. We look forward to growing our presence here in Dublin and continuing to work every day to help even more people get jobs all over the world.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny TD said: "I welcome today's announcement of 500 new jobs by Indeed. Their staggering growth since their establishment in Ireland in 2012 is a fantastic endorsement of our strengthening economy and is a reflection of the benefits of doing business in Ireland.

“The Government's Action Plan for Jobs 2017 aims to keep Ireland competitive to new investment by EMEA HQ's such as Indeed. Ireland will remain a central and committed member of the EU and the Single Market and growing dynamic companies like Indeed can rest assured we will work continually to promote the opportunities of the European Single Market.”

Martin Shanahan, CEO IDA Ireland, which supported Indeed’s initial move into Ireland said: “Indeed first came to Ireland to internationalise its business and to serve its growing customer base.

“Ireland has proven to be a superb location for the company to source talent and to expand its footprint into the EMEA market.

“Indeed’s drive and ambition has resulted in it being the world’s largest job site and the fact that Ireland plays a very important role in its global operations is a fantastic endorsement of the business environment here.”

Indeed opened its Dublin office in March 2012 and currently employs a team of 530 people in its St Stephen’s Green office.

Earlier:

Some 500 jobs are expected to be announced for Dublin this morning.

It is understood jobs site Indeed will confirm the investment at its EMEA headquarters in the city centre shortly, doubling its Irish-based workforce.

Recruitment is already underway in a process expected to be rolled out over the next two years.

The company's EMEA headquarters was set up in the city five years ago.