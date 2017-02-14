LATEST: Public tribunal into McCabe scandal will replace Commission of Inquiry, says Taoiseach

Update (11.55am): Taoiseach Enda Kenny has assured Fianna Fáil that a public tribunal of inquiry into the Maurice McCabe scandal will replace the Commission of Inquiry proposed last week, writes Daniel McConnell, Political Editor.

Mr Kenny met with Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin this morning and it was agreed that a public inquiry would now proceed after Sgt McCabe and his wife said they could not support a Commission, which would conduct its work in private.

At a meeting with Micheál Martin this morning, the Fine Gael leader said he would discuss the potential terms of reference with the Cabinet today.

The decision to scrap the Commission eases the chances of an election which had been threatened in the past 48 hours.

Independent Alliance ministers Finian McGrath and Shane Ross have said they will represent the views of Sgt McCabe at Cabinet and will be asking “hard questions” of their colleagues.

The Cabinet will this morning discuss establishing a public inquiry.

Sgt McCabe issued a statement yesterday saying he strongly opposed an inquiry that would be held in private.

He and his wife Lorraine said there is now "no reason to have any secret or private inquiry".

Update (11.51am): Health Minister Simon Harris has said the McCabe family deserve a public inquiry after saying they have "gone to hell and back" for speaking out about Garda malpractice, writes Fiachra Ó Cionnaith, Political Correspondent.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet, Minister Harris said a full public tribunal is now needed and that Government must accept it is the only way to address what has happened.

“A man and his family have gone to hell and back, and Government must and will respond in a manner which enables a platform of truth to be established,” he said.

“The culture of secrecy must end. Both human decency and the public good demand no less.”

Update 11.50am: Children’s charity Barnardos has welcomed the Health Information and Quality Authority’s decision to undertake an investigation into how Tusla manages child abuse cases.

They say this scrutiny is necessary to “ensure lessons are learnt and high standards are kept to the fore”.

Barnardos CEO Fergus Finlay said, “It is crucial this investigation is thorough and concludes quickly to ensure confidence in Tusla is maintained. Any failings must be addressed so it is important senior social work professionals play an active role in the investigation.

“Reassurances must be given that any complaints received will be handled robustly, consistently and in a timely manner. It is inexcusable to leave cases unallocated and ignored, thereby increasing the risk of harm to other children or damaging the reputation of innocent people.”

Update 11.10am: The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (ISPCC) has backed calls for a public inquiry that encompasses “a broad and systemic review of how TUSLA deals with sexual abuse allegations”.

The ISPCC has released a statement following calls from the McCabe family to hold a public inquiry into TUSLA’s procedures and the alleged smear campaign against Maurice McCabe.

They welcomed the involvement of HIQA in setting the terms of reference, but has called for child protection professionals to be an integral part of the investigations.

ISPCC Chief Executive Grainia Long said: “While we welcome the investigation into handling of child sex abuse allegations by TUSLA, and the involvement of HIQA we are urging Minister Katherine Zappone to ensure the terms of reference allows for a systemic look at TUSLA systems and operations in this area.”

In their statement the ISPCC said the investigation should go beyond the examination of a single case to include child protection professionals.

“The ISPCC has consistently called for greater resources for TUSLA in both 2015 and 2016 budgets and we continue to believe that in resource terms, we have established a child protection system with one hand tied behind its back.

“The Irish child protection system is entirely dependent on the existence of trust between children and social workers, between parents and TUSLA, and between organisations who make referrals and the child and family agency.

“A timely investigation and implementation of findings will hopefully enable trust in TUSLA’s practices in investigating allegations of child sex abuse, to be restored,” Ms Long concluded.

Update 9.45am: The Taoiseach and Fianna Fail leader have been meeting this morning to discuss the next steps in the Garda whistleblower controversy.

They are expected to discuss the possibility of a public investigation, with Fianna Fail, Sinn Fein and Labour all reportedly in favour of a tribunal of inquiry.

After the talks with Micheal Martin and Enda Kenny will be facing into what is expected to be a stormy cabinet meeting.

Special Correspondent with the Irish Examiner Mick Clifford says the statement issued by Sergeant Maurice McCabe yesterday evening released some pressure after a dramatic day: “It looked like it would be quite possible that there could be an election,

“This has given everyone an out, now they can all say this is it, we will have a public tribunal and the heat comes off.”

Update 9am: The whistleblower saga has led to questions over Taoiseach Enda Kenny's leadership. Sinn Féin is trying to pass a motion of no confidence I the Government.

But Fine Gael TD for Wexford, Michael D'arcy, has come to the defence of his party leader: “I absolutely don't think we should be having this conversation this week, absolutely not.

“I think it is a matter for the Taoiseach, for him to determine, what he is deciding to do, whenever that is going to be.”

Earlier: The Taoiseach Enda Kenny will meet Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin later, to discuss the option of a full public inquiry into allegations of a smear campaign against Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

There is growing pressure on the government to scrap the planned Commission of Investigation into the affair, after Sergeant McCabe said he was opposed to it taking evidence in private.

The cabinet will also discuss the matter this morning, with tensions running high between Fine Gael and their Independent Alliance partners.

But Fianna Fáil's playing down suggestions they could withdraw from their agreement with the minority government.

Fianna Fail's Justice spokesperson is Jim O'Callaghan: "It took us a long time to put that Government together, I was part of the team that negotiated with Fine Gael, it took a long time.

"The Government is in position for approximately nine months, if we have an election now the biggest problem is going to be, the entitlement that Srgt McCabe has to have a full inquiry, will not be vindicated."