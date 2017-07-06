Latest: 'Postcode lottery' to access mental health services for young people

Update 4.30pm: A psychiatrist has told the Seanad there is a 'postcode lottery' when it comes to mental health services for young people.

The Seanad is hearing calls for the improvement of Child and Adolescent Mental Health Services, or CAMHS.

More than a quarter of the country is lacking an out-of-hours service.

For its part, the HSE says it is proving extremely difficult to recruit nurses and doctors, despite best efforts at home and abroad.

Consultant psychiatrist Matthew Sadlier says the Irish Medical Organisation has identified deficiencies nationwide.

"With specific problems identified in the CAMHS teams in Mayo, Roscommon and Wexford. Many CAMHS teams work with as little as one third of the compliment of staff required under [strategy document] 'A Vision for Change'," he said.

"Often teams nationwide share staff members, thus rendering the full extent of understaffing ambiguous. This is creating a virtual postcode lottery in the country, whereby services dependant upon the patient's address rather than need."

Earlier: The founder of Pieta House has made an impassioned plea for better services for young people with mental health difficulties.

The Seanad Public Consultation Committee on Children and Adolescent Mental Health Services is hearing from medical, therapeutic and children's rights experts this afternoon.

One issue which is regularly raised is the admission of young people to adult mental health services.

Senator Joan Freeman appealed to her colleagues for help.

"If I could describe us as a body, and you are the doctor, and we're dying. We're dying, but it doesn't seem to matter," she said.

"Not that it doesn't matter to you on a personal level, but you don't seem to hear us. Mental health services is dying."