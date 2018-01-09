Latest: Port Tunnel reopened following earlier crash; one man hospitalised

Back to Crashes Ireland Home

Update 12.02am: All lanes of the Port Tunnel in Dublin have reopened to traffic following an earlier crash.

It resulted in a fuel spill on the M50 approach to the south bore, which has since been cleared.

One person has been taken to hospital.

Update: 9.45am: One man hospitalised following Port Tunnel truck collision

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a number of trucks at Dublin's Port Tunnel.

A number of articulated lorries collided at the entrance to the southbound bore at around 7.40am.

It is not known what the condition of the injured man is.

There are still long delays on the M1 - Anne Marie Donnellan from AA Roadwatch says delays have backed up from the Port Tunnel crash onto the M1 back to junction four Donabate.

She said: "It is taking roughly about an hour to travel from junction four down to the M1 interchange.

"The traffic there is completely blocked, you can't access the Swords Road or the Port Tunnel so you have to travel via Coolock Lane if you're going towards the city or onto the N50 southbound."

Earlier: Nine units of Dublin Fire Brigade at scene of Port Tunnel Crash

Nine units of Dublin Fire Brigade are the scene of a crash at the Port Tunnel.

The collision at the entrance to the southbound bore has led to serious delays.

It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

AA Roadwatch says the Swords Road from the M50 is fully blocked and delays are back to before Dublin Airport.

- Digital Desk
KEYWORDS: Port Tunnel, Crash, Dublin, Dublin Fire Brigade

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland