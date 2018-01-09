Latest: Port Tunnel reopened following earlier crash; one man hospitalised

Update 12.02am: All lanes of the Port Tunnel in Dublin have reopened to traffic following an earlier crash.

It resulted in a fuel spill on the M50 approach to the south bore, which has since been cleared.

One person has been taken to hospital.

#DUBLIN All lanes have reopened at entrance to southbound bore of Port Tunnel following earlier collision. Southbound delays on M1 easing. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 9, 2018

Update: 9.45am: One man hospitalised following Port Tunnel truck collision

One person has been taken to hospital after a crash involving a number of trucks at Dublin's Port Tunnel.

A number of articulated lorries collided at the entrance to the southbound bore at around 7.40am.

It is not known what the condition of the injured man is.

Emergency services remain on scene at the entrance to Dublin Port Tunnel. Traffic diverted off at J2 Coolock Lane. Traffic remains heavy on approach. #m50safety pic.twitter.com/B0TXZ2yV6Y — M50 Dublin (@M50Dublin) January 9, 2018

#DUBLIN Crash at the entrance to the southbound bore of the Port Tunnel has resulted in long delays on the M1 from after J4 Donabate. https://t.co/PSzIBsvOzE — AA Roadwatch (@aaroadwatch) January 9, 2018

There are still long delays on the M1 - Anne Marie Donnellan from AA Roadwatch says delays have backed up from the Port Tunnel crash onto the M1 back to junction four Donabate.

She said: "It is taking roughly about an hour to travel from junction four down to the M1 interchange.

"The traffic there is completely blocked, you can't access the Swords Road or the Port Tunnel so you have to travel via Coolock Lane if you're going towards the city or onto the N50 southbound."

Earlier: Nine units of Dublin Fire Brigade at scene of Port Tunnel Crash

Nine units of Dublin Fire Brigade are the scene of a crash at the Port Tunnel.

The collision at the entrance to the southbound bore has led to serious delays.

It is not yet known if anyone has been seriously injured.

AA Roadwatch says the Swords Road from the M50 is fully blocked and delays are back to before Dublin Airport.

RTC at Dublin Port Tunnel continues to block Southbound entrance at Coolock. 4 fire engines, 2 ambulances attending. Check @LiveDrive or listen on 103.2 FM for alternative routes #Dublin #traffic #M50 #M1 (stock 📸) pic.twitter.com/3np1x0iwRJ — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) January 9, 2018

