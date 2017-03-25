Latest poll shows Labour and Independents gain while Sinn Féin lose

Labour and Independents have gained in the latest opinion poll at the expense of Sinn Féin and other small parties.

Fianna Fáil remains marginally ahead of Fine Gael in the latest RED C poll for tomorrow's Sunday Business Post.

Fianna Fáil remains unchanged on 26% in this poll compared to a month ago, with Fine Gael also unchanged on 24%.

After a five point increase a month ag, Sinn Féin slip back two points this month to 17%. Unaligned Independents gain 3 points to 13%, with the Independent Alliance unchanged on 3, While Labour are up two to 6%.

The Greens are unchanged on 4, while Solidarity/PBP drop two points to 4%.

The Social Democrats are unchanged on 3, while Renua drop a point to zero.

The poll was conducted between Monday and Friday.