Latest: Police in Strabane have arrested a second man in connection with dissident republican activity

Update 9.06pm Police in Strabane, Co.Tyrone investigating dissident republican activity have arrested a second man.

The two men, aged 45 and 55, are being held by anti-terror detectives in Belfast.

It follows searches of a property and land in the Back Row and Riverside areas.

Earlier: Anti-Terror Detectives from the PSNI arrested man in Tyrone

Anti-Terror Detectives from the PSNI have arrested a man in Strabane, County Tyrone.

The 43-year-old is being held in an investigation into suspected dissident republican activity.

Officers have searched a property as well as areas of land in the Back Row area and the Riverside.