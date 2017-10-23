Latest: Permanent TSB chief apologises to victims of tracker mortgage scandal

Update 4.43pm: The CEO of Permanent TSB has today apologised to those caught up in the tracker mortgage scandal.

Jeremy Masding was speaking as he arrived for a meeting with the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe this afternoon.

“Well I welcome the opportunity to discuss the issue with him, and to update him on how we’re dealing with it,” he said.

“I’ve apologised at every public forum… since 2015, so my apology still stands.”

Update 3.11pm: Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has warned banks that if the Government will take action if the banks fail to resolve the tracker mortgage scandal.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe is due to brief the Cabinet on the situation later this evening after he met with several bank executives earlier today.

“I think people have heard our language as a Government, they now want to see action, and what we want to see is action from the banks, and if we don’t see action from the banks then there’ll be action from the Government,” he said.

“I believe that the banks have it in their hands to actually resolve this in a matter of weeks or months if they want to do so, and I would hope that after their meetings with the Minister this week, they’ll want to do so.

Earlier today, CEO of Bank of Ireland CEO Francesca McDonagh insisted that the bank is taking the scandal very seriously.

“We listened very carefully to what the minister had to say, and his concerns,” she said.

“And we are treated this matter very seriously and we will be making a statement in due course.”

Earlier:

The Central Bank says its job is to ensure that all customers affected by the tracker mortgage scandal are compensated.

Governor Philip Lane was speaking as he headed into the first meeting between the Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe and the banks this morning.

Senior management from KBC, Bank of Ireland and Permanent TSB will be forced to outline what they are doing about the controversy.

Philip Lane says €160m has already been paid out, covering only a fraction of those affected.

He said: "We are not going to put any limit on the amounts paid out, it is up to the banks to make fair and generous offers to those affected so that the full scale of the harm is remedied.

"So, I don't want to put an upper limit on the banks to be as generous as reasonable, given that the harm suffered by those affected in this case."