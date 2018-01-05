Latest: Pensioner found with head injuries on Cork roadway unable to tell staff what happened

Update: 10am Gardaí have begun a probe after a 74-year-old man was found with head injuries on a roadway in Passage West, Co Cork in the early hours of this morning.

A passing motorist raised the alarm at 2.30am when she spotted the pensioner on the road.

The man was rushed by ambulance to Cork University Hospital where he is being treated for his injuries.

However, it is understood that the man was unable to tell medical staff the events which led him to sustain his injuries.

Cork Street Road in Passage West has been closed off for a technical examination.

Gardaí believe that medical practitioners should be able to establish if the injuries are consistent with a hit and run or an accidental fall.

Gardaí are also examining CCTV footage from the scene in order to get a better understanding of what occurred to the pensioner.

The man is now in a stable condition in hospital. He is from the Passage West area.

Gardaí in Passage West have issued an appeal to anyone who may have seen the man last night or early this morning to contact them on (021) 484 1001.

Earlier: Elderly man found injured on Cork roadway

Gardaí are investigating an incident in Passage West, Cork.

It is understood an elderly man was found with injuries on the roadway at Cork Street in the early hours of this morning.

The road has been sealed off as Gardaí investigate the incident.

- Digital Desk