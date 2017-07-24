Latest: Pedestrian killed in Limerick collision; Gardaí appeal for witnesses

Update 11am: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal collision in the Thomondgate area of Limerick last night.

At 11.35pm a 40-year-old male pedestrian was seriously injured when he was struck by a car on Kileely Road. He was taken by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick where he was later pronounced dead. The driver of the car, a man in his late 20s, was uninjured.

Garda Forensic Collision Investigators are examining the scene and local traffic diversions are in place.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Mayorstone Garda Station 061-456980 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

