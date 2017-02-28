Latest: Payments will be processed today, says BoI after customer complaints

Update 10.31am: Bank of Ireland has stated that payments due today "will be processed today", following complaints from dozens of its customers.

"We’ve checked with the team & all payments will be processed today. Apologies for any inconvenience," the bank's officiall customer service twitter account stated.

Earlier:

Customers of Bank of Ireland are complaining that they have not received wages and other payments in their accounts this morning.

The bank’s official customer service Twitter account has advised that “Payments can process throughout the day” and that complaints are “being investigated as a priority”.

The account later apologised to any inconvienience caused to customers.

More as we get it.
