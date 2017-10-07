LATEST: One man has died, another hospitalised following house fire in Co Louth

One man has died and another has been hospitalised following a house fire in Co Louth.

The blaze broke out on the Grayacre Road in Dundalk in the early hours of this morning.

A man in his 80s was pronounced dead at the scene and has been removed to Louth County mortuary.

The second man is being treated to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital

Emergency services were alerted to the incident at around 7am.

The scene remains preserved and diversions are in place.

The incident is not being treated as suspicious at this time.