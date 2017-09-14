Latest: One dead, two taken to hospital after collapsing on Monaghan mushroom farm

Update 7.55am: One man has died and two others have been taken to hospital after collapsing on a mushroom farm in Co Monaghan.

The three, in their 20s, were found unconscious last night in a silo at the plant near Emyvale.

Two separate investigations are underway one by the Gardaí and the other by the HSA.

Earlier: A man in his 20s has died after collapsing on a mushroom farm in Co Monaghan.

It is not known what caused his death, but it is believed he may have been overcome by toxic fumes.

He reportedly collapsed while working in a grow house yesterday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Gardaí and the Health and Safety Authority are investigating.