Latest: One critical and 'hope fading' in search for missing Coast Guard helicopter crew

What we know so far: A search operation is underway for a Coast Guard helicopter

Contact was lost before 1am this morning

Last known location is approximately six miles west of Blacksod, Mayo

One man has been recovered, he is in a critical condition

Three people are still missing

Debris has been found

The director of the Coast Guard said "hope is fading" for the missing crew members

Update 9.20am: Director of the Coast Guard Eugene Clonan says it is a dark day for the emergency services.

"The Rescue 118 from Sligo, they spotted the wreckage one and a half miles to the south-east of Blackrock Lighthouse. Since then, with daylight and all the efforts on scene, one casualty has been located and is in a critical condition."

He also said that "hope is fading" for the other three crew members.

He said Rescue 116 is a very new one aircraft, a Sikorsky S92, and has had regular maintenance checks.

Update 8am: One person has been recovered as part of the search for a missing Coast Guard helicopter off the west coast.

It is understood the man is in a critical condition and is now on board a lifeboat, being brought ashore.

The coastguard says debris has been found spread over a wide area.

The director of the Irish Coast Guard told Morning Ireland that the last audio message from the crew was: "Shortly landing at Blacksod".

They have also confirmed no distress call was received from Rescue 116 before they lost contact at around 1am.

Greg Dewhurst, senior forecaster with the Met Office, said there were no unusual weather patterns overnight in the Atlantic between the west coast of Ireland and the reported location of the fishing vessel.

He said: "There were no frontal systems bringing heavy rain.

"Generally it looks like there were some light south-westerly winds.

"There was quite a bit of cloud around but there were no stormy conditions."

Earlier: A search operation is underway for a Coast Guard helicopter missing off the west coast.

The Dublin-based Rescue 116 aircraft had travelled across the country to assist Sligo-based 118 helicopter on a medevac, but contact was lost just before 1am this morning.

Both helicopters refuelled at Blacksod, Co Mayo, prior to transiting to the scene.

In a statement this morning, the Coast Guard said the Sligo-based Rescue 118 helicopter completed an evacuation of a crewman requiring urgent medical attention from a UK-registered fishing vessel 150 nautical miles west of Eagle Island.

"Owing to the distance involved, safety and communication support, known as top cover, was provided by the second Coast Guard helicopter, the Dublin-based Rescue 116," the statement said.

The Shannon based helicopter, two lifeboats and a number of fishing vessels have now joined the search operation, several miles out to sea.

The last known location is thought to be approximately six miles west of Blacksod.

Ger Hegarty is the Divisional controller at the Marine Rescue Coordination Centre in Dublin, he says there was no indication that the helicopter had run into difficulty.

"We lost contact with them about six miles, five or six miles off the coast, and the search is ongoing.

"We lost contact at about 1am this morning with the helicopter. The is four crew on board," he said.

Minister for Transport, Tourism and Sport, Shane Ross TD expressed deep concern at the news this morning that there has been an incident.

“As the search for the Dublin based helicopter is currently underway I would like to express my sincere support and sympathies for all those involved, particularly those family members who are awaiting news of their loved ones.

"This is an extremely difficult time for all concerned. As we await further information I would like to appeal for space to be given to the relevant professionals involved in the search operation to complete their work. Once again, I send my utmost support to all those affected.”

