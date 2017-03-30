Latest on water charges: Public warned ‘nothing is agreed until everything is agreed’

Update 11.25am: The public is being warned when it comes to water 'nothing's been agreed, until everything's been agreed'.

It appeared yesterday the Oireachtas water Committee was on the brink of scrapping charges for all but the most excessive users.

However today committee member Paudie Coffey says they are still awaiting a final report before making any recommendations.

If successful the changes could see three bathfuls of water defined as the new wastage limit.

But Senator Coffey said the public should not take anything for granted.

“We are expecting a draft either later today or tomorrow that will have the revised text in the document.

“We will be analysing that closely but nothing is agreed until everything is agreed.”

Earlier: Water charges will be all but abolished if an Oireachtas report gets the green light from the Government next week.

The document, which needs to be approved by the parties and Minister Simon Coveney, said householders found to be wasting water will get incentives to correct the problem before any fines are levied.

The report defines wastage as being 1.7 times the average usage of water.

Committee member and Sinn Féin TD Eoin O'Broin said householders will be given six months to reduce excessive consumption.

“If there are still households who continue to wilfully allow vast amounts of water to be wasted then there will be fines.

“But the crucial thing is there would be in the first instance exemptions, the second thing would be supports and only if people didn’t take up those supports would the possibility of fines kick in. That’s fines and penalties for wilful wastage.”