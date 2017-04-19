LATEST: Nurses at Dublin hospital say they will strike if pension issues are not sorted

UPDATE 2.10pm: Nurses at St Patrick's University Hospital in Dublin say they will strike if issues over their pensions are not sorted.

Unions say the hospital decided to wind up the defined benefits pension scheme without any consultation.

Management say the value of the scheme is likely to deteriorate in the coming years and they have decided to close it.

Patricia Maher is a nurse there for 33 years and a member of the PNA - she says it's a huge blow for them.

"Many of us, uncluding myself made financial decisions throughout our lifetime, based on the fact that when we retired we would have our defined benefit scheme," she said.

"It seems now that the hospital has broken that guarantee and that has left people aboslutely devestated because they don't know what the future brings for them financially."

Hundreds of psychiatric nurses at St Patrick's Hospital in Dublin will begin balloting for industrial action today over the closure of a pension scheme.

Staff say the decision to shut down the defined benefit scheme reneges on a deal reached with management in 2014.

St Patrick's Mental Health Services has claimed the scheme's 'financial position' was likely to deteriorate but it would honour the terms of the funding agreement.

The Psychiatric Nurses' Association will stage a second lunchtime protest today outside the hospital.

General Secretary Peter Hughes said staff are angry at the lack of consultation.

“This was a unilateral decision by the hospital management to close the scheme. They did inform staff afterwards that they were closing it but there was no consultation prior to the closure and it reneges on an agreement between the hospital, the pensions board and the trustees.

“Obviously if there was going to be any changes or a winding up of the scheme surely there should have been consultation.”