Latest: 'Number of witnesses' called in Ibrahim Halawa trial

Update 4.44pm: Some progress has been reported in the trial of Irish citizen Ibrahim Halawa in Egypt today.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says a number of witnesses were called and cross-examined at his trial in Cairo today.

He has been told by observers that only five witnesses are still to be called for the prosecution side.

Those witnesses will be called on Sunday, after which the defence team will be able to bring forward its own case.

The Firhouse man has been in jail in Cairo since he was arrested in August 2013.

Earlier:

Dubliner Ibrahim Halawa is due back in an Egyptian court again today.

It is almost four years since the 21-year-old from Firhouse was arrested as a minor during political protests in Cairo.

He has been locked up since August 2013, with his mass trial alongside hundreds of others repeatedly postponed.

Today is his 25th scheduled court date.