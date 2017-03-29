Latest: Noirín O'Sullivan facing two public grillings over series of Garda scandals

Update 2.04pm:Crisis-hit garda commissioner Noirín O'Sullivan is facing the prospect of two public grillings over a series of scandals under her watch within days after a second Dáil committee said it wants to speak with her about incidents in the force, writes political correspondent Fiachra Ó Cionnaith.

The cross-party Dáil public accounts committee confirmed this afternoon it is seeking a meeting with Ms O'Sullivan over the report into serious garda college financial irregularities.

The request comes after the cross-party Dáil justice committee contacted Ms O'Sullivan on Monday ordering her to attend a public meeting on Thursday morning over the separate phantom drink driving tests scandal.

While Sinn Féin, Labour and Solidarity-People Before Profit have all called on Ms O'Sullivan to step down due to the repeated scandals under her watch, she continues to retain the confidence of Government.

Fianna Fáil has said it can no longer support the garda commissioner, but has crucially stopped short of backing any Dáil no confidence motion which would effectively force cabinet to act.

Earlier:The Dáil has heard further calls for the Garda Commissioner to be sacked.

Noirín O'Sullivan remains under pressure over the one million fake breath tests and 14,700 cases of people being wrongly convicted in court for speeding.

And another report is set to outline financial irregularities at the Garda training college in Templemore.

Independents 4 Change TD Mick Wallace said he cannot believe the Commissioner is still in a job.

“Minister, there is mayhem,” Mr Wallace said today. “The force is in bits, it is falling down around her ears and the only one supporting her is you, your government.

“When is this going to change?”