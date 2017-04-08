Latest: No sign of missing R116 despite one of the largest sea searches in history of the State

Update -7.30pm: There is still no sign of missing Rescue 116 crewmen Ciarán Smith and Paul Ormsby, despite one of the largest sea searches ever undertaken in the history of the state.

More than 100 civilian ships and small boats came together today with the Naval service, the RNLI and the Irish Coast Guard, in a combined effort off the Mayo and Donegal coasts.

The RNLI's Garrett Morrison says it's disappointing but there is great appreciation for the civilian effort that was made today: "It's been a very comprehensive day, a very busy day and a very full day with over 110 boats, searching for the missing two members of the R116.

"Very sad that we didn't recover anyone today, but very reassured that a really comprehensive search has been carried out."

Update - 9.55am: The RNLI, Coast Guard and Naval service will take advantage of today's good weather to search both land and sea from Donegal to Achill Island.

Garrett Morrison from the RNLI says today's teams will be conducting a thorough search for the two missing crew members, Paul Ormsby and Ciarán Smith.

He said: "We have a very concentrated search area and it is very closely co-ordinated by the Coast Guard as well.

"That combined with the request for every mariner to keep a sharp look-out and report anything to the Irish Coast Guard should really help.

"All the crews today are launched from as far north as Arranmore in Donegal to as far south as Achill Island."

Earlier: More than 120 boats are expected to take part off the Mayo coast to try and locate two missing crew member from Rescue 116.

The RNLI, Coastguard and Naval service will also conduct a land and sea search from Donegal to Mayo.

Search teams will be looking for debris from the helicopter that crashed over three weeks ago off the coast of Mayo.

Garrett Morrison from the RNLI says today's search will cover a large area.

He said: "It's a big push on to try and cover a really huge area with the view of trying to recover anything.

"It's a request from the local fishing organisation and the Irish Coast Guard to one massive big sweep now the weather is good today."