Latest: NBRU writes to Bus Eireann following intention to implement cost-cutting measures

Update: 11.40pm: The NBRU has written to the acting CEO of Bus Eireann regarding the companies intention to implement cost-cutting measures.

The letter, signed by NBRU General secretary Dermot O'Leary, alluded that Bus Eireann has not been factual with their account of Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) talks with the unions.

Addressed to Ray Hernan, the letter stated that the 'accusation' by Bus Eireann that 'there was a refusal at the WRC to accept any reductions of earnings, including unnecessary overtime earnings’ is untrue.

According to this correspondence, both the NBRU and their SIPTU colleagues have accepted the need for a reduction in payroll.

The union outlined what they feel is the companies responsibility to provide leadership in relation to the treatment of workers, something which is currently thought to be lacking.

The NBRU also said the bus company have annoyed their members by looking for a 'quick fix' to the problems faced by the national transport provider.

The Trade Union Group is to meet tomorrow at 12pm, when they will decide their next move in reaction to what they deem an 'appalling attack' by Bus Eireann on its employees.

Earlier: Bus Éireann has said there is now "no basis" for reconvening talks with unions and are to implement a list of cost-cutting measures immediately, writes Elaine Loughlin.

The move is likely to now spark an all-out bus strike.

In a letter to staff, Bus Éireann management has said it is "deeply disappointing" that it could not reach agreement with unions and "difficult decisions must subsequently be taken to safeguard our Company’s future".

"Given the unions’ current position, there is no prospect of the situation changing and, as a result, no basis for talks reconvening," Bus Éireann acting CEO Ray Hernan stated.

Meanwhile Transport Minister Shane Ross has said he will only talk to Bus Éireann unions and management once the industrial dispute at the company is solved.

Mr Ross has told the Dáil that his intention during the dispute is "to keep as far away from it as possible and to leave it to the two parties involved".

Writing to staff this afternoon, Mr Hernan said an overall review of the company structure is almost complete but will result in "job losses in some areas but will also provide opportunities in others".

He then outlined 46 measures that will be implemented "immediately".

These include a ban on all unplanned and un-rostered overtime, stricter controls around bus hire and the elimination of "non-essential spend". Staff will no longer be allowed to carry over annual leave which has not been used.