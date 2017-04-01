Latest: NBRU claims Bus Éireann dispute could develop into something they cannot control

Update 2pm: The National Bus and Rail Union is warning that unofficial 'wildcat' strikes by Bus Éireann workers could happen again.

The NBRU has insisted they were not involved in yesterday morning's action, which shut down virtually all Irish Rail and Dublin Bus services for several hours.

The union also says that, despite reports, they have not received notice of legal action from those companies looking to recoup lost profits.

General Secretary of the NBRU Dermot O'Leary says until a resolution is reached, he cannot guarantee there will not be more wildcat strikes.

He said: "My union was not involved, I had no knowledge of it.

"I've been explaining to people for weeks and weeks that this issue at Bus Éireann could possibly develop into something people like me could not control. So if it happened once, than obviously people could deduce that could happen a second time.

"I would repeat to people at Bus Éireann to remain in dispute with their employer until such a time that that dispute is resolved."

Earlier: More wildcat strike action at Bus Éireann is likely next week if no progress is made.

Striking drivers brought Irish Rail and Dublin Bus to a standstill during rush hour yesterday morning.

They say the action was organised without the unions and was a bid to highlight the issue and bring both sides back to talks.

Unions won't accept pay cuts at Bus Eireann, while management say they need to be made to avoid imminent insolvency.

Fianna Fáil's Dara Calleary says the Transport Minister Shane Ross needs to get involved.

He said: "We cannot have a situation of this continuing, it is causing major difficulties for communities, for businesses and for the workers themselves.

"They are over a week without a wage now and this surely needs to be resolved, the Minister of Transport can get involved.

"He can follow precedent that has been set in previous bus disputes by avoiding facilitators to act as a go-between the two sides to try and resolve the differences."