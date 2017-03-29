Latest: NBRU accuses Bus Éireann of 'creative accounting' to exaggerate Expressway crisis

Update - 7am: The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) has accused Bus Éireann of "creative accounting" to exaggerate the Expressway crisis in a "race to the bottom".

It comes as workers from Bus Éireann strike, Irish Rail and Dublin Bus will stage a lunchtime protest today to coincide with the Transport Minister Shane Ross's appearance at the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

Dublin Bus and Irish Rail have not been notified of any disruption to services because of workers joining the protest, but they say they will update passengers if necessary.

General Secretary Dermot O'Leary said: "Using massaged figures to reflect a 41% increase in losses from last year is not conducive to resolving the core issues at the heart of this dispute.

"The NBRU understands that this increase actually reflects an increase in the depreciation of the fleet, an increase in unexplained professional fees, along with a change to the methodology of projecting the potential cost of third party insurance claims, this despite the fact that accidents have reduced by 30% from last year.

"On the day when Bus Éireann staff are protesting at the Dáil, to coincide with the appearance of the inactive Minister for Transport at the Joint Oireachtas Committee, it behoves management at Bus Éireann to come clean and front-up in relation to the actual losses at the company, which we believe are closer to the €6m previously notified to staff at the commencement of this debacle.

"Risking catastrophic public transport mayhem on the back of spurious figures is utterly irresponsible."

Earlier: There are new calls for the Transport Minister to intervene amid fears the Bus Éireann strike could spread to Irish Rail and Dublin Bus.

SIPTU has warned it will ballot its CIE members to strike in solidarity with their colleagues after indications Bus Éireann may be considering compulsory job losses.

Workers from across the sector will stage a lunchtime protest today to coincide with the Minister's appearance at the Oireachtas Transport Committee.

Sinn Féin's transport spokesperson Imelda Munster is accusing the Government of deliberately allowing the situation to develop.

She said: "Minister Ross has to step up and take his position as minister seriously and to recognise that our current crisis is much more than a n industrial dispute.

"What it is in essence is about the future of our public transport in this State.

"What's come to light over recent months is that it is Government policy to decimate our public transport network, along with a race to the bottom on workers' rights, in order to groom it for privatisation."

The organisers of today's protest say they want to send a strong message to the Transport Minister.

Willie Quigley of the Unite Trade Union says it is time for government intervention in the Bus Éireann dispute.

He said: "And I think these workers in the sister companies and the workers in Bus Éireann will send a very, very strong message to the minister that there needs to be an intervention of some sort here.

"It shouldn't have to take until this for that intervention to happen."