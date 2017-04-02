Latest: Navy divers secure lifting straps to Rescue 116 wreckage, but weather deteriorates

Update - 1.10pm: Navy divers have attached lifting equipment to the wreckage of the coastguard helicopter submerged off Mayo.

Search teams want to move the aircraft in their search for two missing crew men.

The bodies of captain Dara Fitzpatrick and Mark Duffy have been recovered since the crash over two weeks ago.

However, the remains of winchmen Ciaran Smith and Paul Ormsby have yet to be found.

The Coast Guard's search and rescue operations manager Gerard O'Flynn said: "Well following on from a very successful ROV operation overnight, Navy divers were in the water this morning and they completed the tasks which were assigned to them in terms of securing lifting straps to the target.

"We are now assessing the situation, the weather has deteriorated considerably."

Update - 10am: The Coast Guard are confident that divers will be able to get back down to the wreckage of the Rescue 116 helicopter today.

Black Box evidence yesterday revealed there was no mechanical issue when the helicopter went down off the Mayo coast near the Blackrock Lighthouse over two weeks ago.

The Coast Guard's search and rescue operations manager, Gerard O'Flynn, said: "Conditions are more favourable this morning for diving, so we are confident divers will be able to get into the water.

"However, the forecast for later in the day is not favourable, obviously the situation is being continually assessed, but we are confident that diving will be able to get underway this morning."

Earlier: It is hoped diving can get underway today at the wreckage of Rescue 116, after poor weather hampered efforts yesterday.

Search teams say they want to try move the helicopter to gather information on the whereabouts of the two crewmen who are still missing.

The Air Accident Investigations Unit revealed last night that it doesn't appear there was a mechanical issue with the aircraft.

The Coast Guard's Gerard O'Flynn said: "Well yesterday weather conditions precluded diving operations but we did have a very successful evening of ROV searching which went late on into the night.

"It is a success in that a lot of the previously unsearched area was thoroughly searched.

"Early this morning we are reviewing the options for diving and based on that decision then we will work out a programme for the rest of the day."