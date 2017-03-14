Latest: NAMA made loss of over €220m on sale of Northern Ireland loan book

Update 12.50pm: NAMA made a loss of more than €220 million on its sale of its Northern Ireland loan book, the Dail's Public Accounts Committee has found, writes Daniel McConnell and Juno McEnroe.

At a chaotic launch today of the report, Nama was severely criticised for destroying records and for its poor management of the sale.

But Fine Gael members of the committee dissented on a finding relating to Finance Minister Michael Noonan, who had "procedurally inappropriate" meetings with US firm Cerberus, the final buyer of the loan book.

Fine Gael's Peter Burke called into question the decision of his own Taoiseach to hold a Commission of Investigation into Project Eagle.

The report found that NAMA's sales strategy for its Northern Irish loanbook, code-named Project Eagle, was seriously deficient.

The sale led to a recorded loss of STG £162 on the transaction, with NAMA having recorded losses totalling €800 million in respect of its Northern Ireland loan portfolio in the period 2010-2014, the report found.

The Committee concluded that: the sale of Project Eagle was not a well-designed sales process

NAMA’s failure to effect Mr Frank Cushnahan’s removal from NAMA’s Northern Ireland Advisory Committee, following his disclosures in relation to provision of consultancy services on behalf of a number of NAMA’s Northern Irish debtors, was a failure of corporate governance by NAMA

the NAMA Board was not explicitly informed of the extent of the financial loss which would be recorded in NAMA’s accounts as a result of setting the minimum reserve price of STG £1.3 billion

key elements of the Sales strategy were influenced by the firm, PIMCO, which made the initial approach to NAMA in respect of buying the Northern Ireland portfolio

the sales strategy pursued by NAMA included restrictions of such significance that the strategy could be described as seriously deficient

NAMA has been unable to demonstrate that by pursuing such a strategy that it got value for money for the Irish State in relation to the price achieved

Update 12.20pm: The Public Accounts Committee has concluded that the sales strategy pursued by Nama in the disposal of its Northern Ireland loanbook was "seriously deficient".

In its report on Project Eagle, the committee says there was a "failure of corporate governance" by the agency in not removing advisor Frank Cushnahan as a consultant when disclosures of interest were revealed.

The Committee also says it was "not procedurally appropriate" for the Minister for Finance Michael Noonan to meet with the successful bidder, Cerberus, the day before the closing date for the sale.

Earlier: The Public Accounts Committee is to publish its report into a major deal done by Nama today.

It focuses on the sale of its Northern Ireland loan book, known as Project Eagle.

Details will be revealed at midday.

Vincent Wall says the inquiry was set up following a report from the Comptroller and Auditor General that was released last summer:

"It basically said that Nama could have made more than €200m additional for the Irish tax payer if it had conducted the sale in a different way."