Latest: Murder probe launched after man shot in neck dies

Update 1.08pm: A man shot in the neck in a street full of families and older people has died, police in the North have said.

Detectives launched a murder investigation after George Gilmore, 44, was targeted while he sat in a vehicle on Pinewood Avenue in Carrickfergus in Co Antrim on Monday afternoon.

The shooting has been connected to a loyalist feud by local politicians. Police said the involvement of paramilitary criminals was a possibility.

The gunman fled on foot.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) detective chief superintendent Raymond Murray said: "Our thoughts are with the Gilmore family at this time as they come to terms with their loss.

"We are still at an early stage of the investigation, which is now a murder investigation, and while we have definite lines of enquiry I would appeal to local people to help us identify the person or persons who orchestrated and carried out this ruthless attack in broad daylight.

"Those involved had no consideration for the local community when they carried out their attack in a residential street populated with families, young children and older people."

Local police, supported by members of the PSNI's Armed Response Units and colleagues from Air Support Unit, carried out a number of searches across Carrickfergus and maintained a robust presence in the area throughout the night.

Earlier: Police in the north are investigating a shooting in County Antrim.

A 44-year-old man is in a critical condition after being shot in broad daylight in Carrickfergus yesterday.

The victim was shot in the neck while inside a vehicle on Pinewood Avenue at around 2.15pm.

The gunman is believed to have fled the scene on foot and the PSNI say one line of inquiry is that paramilitary criminals may have been involved.