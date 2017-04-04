Latest: Murder investigation underway in Kerry following fatal collision

Update 3.35pm: A murder investigation is under way in Kerry after a man died following a collision between a car and a teleporter this morning.

Gardaí and emergency services were called to the scene at Rattoo in Ballyduff at 8.45am, and the driver of the car, who was in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Earlier: A man has died and another has been arrested following a collision between a car and a teleporter in County Kerry.

The services of the Garda Technical Bureau and State Pathologist have been requested and anyone with any information is being asked to contact Gardai.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Listowel Garda Station 068 50820 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.