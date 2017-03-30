Latest: Missing woman Joanne Donoghue found safe and well

Update 10.17pm: Joanne Donoghue has been found safe and well this evening.

Gardaí are seeking help in tracing a 34-year-old woman who has been reported missing in Kilkenny.

Joanne Donoghue has been missing from her home in Loughboy this morning.

Joanne is in possession of a black Mazda 5, registered number 07 KK 1055 and is described as 5'8'' of slim build with long black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kilkenny Garda Station on 056 777 5000.