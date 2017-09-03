Latest: Missing teenager located safe and well.

Update 9.32am, September 4: Kevin Dodd has been located safe and well.

Earlier:

A 16-year-old boy is missing in Dublin.

Gardaí are appealing for information after Kevin Dodd was last seen at 1.30pm yesterday.

He is described as 5'7'', medium build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, he was wearing a grey hoodie and black track suit bottoms.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 666 800.