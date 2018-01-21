Latest: Missing Galway pensioner found safe and well

Update 8.33pm: Francis Kavanagh has been found safe and well this evening.

Earlier: Gardaí appeal for public's help to find missing Galway pensioner

Gardaí have asked for the public’s help in tracing Francis Kavanagh who has been missing from his home at Sruthan Mhuirlinne, Ballybane in Galway since last Thursday.

He is described as 6’ 2’’, of medium build with short grey hair and blue eyes.

It is not known what the 61-year-old was wearing when he went missing.

Francis is believed to be using a Black BMW 07 SO 2426.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Galway Garda Station on 091 538000 or any Garda Station.

- Digital Desk