Latest: Missing Dublin man with autism found safe and well

Update 7.35am: Naoise Mac Anna has been found safe and well.

Earlier:

Gardaí have asked for the public’s assistance in finding missing man Naoise Mac Anna.

The 52-year-old was last seen yesterday at around 4.50pm on O’Connell Street in Dublin.

He is described as being 6’ 2’’ with black greying hair. When last seen he was wearing blue jeans, a dark jumper and blue runners.

Naoise has autism and also suffers from epilepsy and needs to take medication.

Anyone who has seen Naoise or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on 01 6668000 or 01 6668115 or any Garda Station.