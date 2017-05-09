Latest: Minister Donohoe invites unions for talks following pay report

Latest: The Public Expenditure Minister says there will be "no ATM created for public servants" in pay talks.

Update 1.49pm: The Public Expenditure Minister says there will be "no ATM created for public servants" in pay talks.

It says that as the emergency FEMPI legislation is unwound, greater contributions to pensions from public servants should happen.

Minister Paschal Donohoe has now issued an invitation to unions for talks on an extension to the Lansdowne Road Agreement, but he has warned against any expectations of large-scale pay rises.

"The demands in relation to resources that are available are just hugely insignificant.

"I face everyday as Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, continued demands for more investment in public services and this is in the background of what is happening with Brexit," he said.

Update 1.21pm: A report from the Public Service Pay Commission says any pay increases must be matched with continuing reforms and productivity.

The report, which has been published this lunchtime, has been analysing the pay and wages of both the public and private sector.

The Minister for Public Expenditure, Paschal Donohoe, has welcomed the report, which he says will be a key input to the negotiations on an extension to the Lansdowne Road Agreement, which will get underway in the coming weeks.

Industry Correspondent Martin Wall says those details will be worked out by talks between the Government and unions.

"The value of public service pensions has increased over the last decade since the benchmarking report.

"So when the talks commence later this month the issue of public service pensions is going to be, if not at the very centre, it will be really crucial," he said.