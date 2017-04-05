Latest: Minister Charlie Flanagan hints at 'some progress' in Ibrahim Halawa case

Update 5.15pm: The Foreign Affairs Minister Charlie Flanagan says Ibrahim Halawa may be released from an Egyptian prison on humanitarian grounds.

Minister Flanagan has told the Dáil this evening that a formal request for Ibrahim's release was also made in court today.

He said: "Some progress was made today as eleven more witnesses were called to give evidence, which they did.

"At the end of the hearing Ibrahim's lawyers requested his release on medical grounds and the judge undertook to examine this matter. I very much welcome this development."

Update 4.30pm: The case of Ibrahim Halawa has been adjourned for the 21st time in Egypt today.

The Dubliner has now spent 44 months in prison, and it has been reported that the 21-year-old's health is deteriorating rapidly.

A spokesperson for Amnesty International Ireland, Fiona Crowley, said: "It is beyond farcical that Ibrahim Halawa has now endured 21 delays in his trial, spending 1,327 days imprisoned in Egypt. Amnesty researchers on the ground at the time of his arrest confirm that Ibrahim was sheltering in the al-Fath mosque and could not have committed the violent crimes he has been charged with.

"Amnesty also conducted a thorough, independent review of the prosecution evidence and concluded that Ibrahim was arrested solely for peacefully exercising his right to freedom of assembly and expression.

"His ongoing detention represents an inexcusable violation of both international and Egyptian law."

Earlier: The case of Ibrahim Halawa will come before a court in Egypt again today.

The Dubliner's trail has been delayed 20 times, with little hope of an end in sight.

Yesterday in the Dáil, Taoiseach Enda Kenny confirmed that he had written to the Egyptian President calling for Ibrahim to be released.

It has been reported that the 21-year-old's health is deteriorating rapidly.

Sinn Féin MEP Lynn Boylan hopes some developments can be made.

"Well I suppose we kind of had these conversations every few weeks when the trial hearings come up," she said.

"But I suppose given that Enda Kenny had made that direct plea to President el-Sisi to release Ibrahim on humanitarian grounds, we're hoping that maybe his lawyer will be able to make that case to the judge today in the courts."