Latest: Met Eireann add snow and ice warning to Status Yellow wind warning

Update - 8.35pm: Met Eireann have issued a snow and ice weather warning for the whole country.

It is forecasting heavy thundery showers that may turn to snow, especially in the north-west.

Forecasters are warning of icy roads and footpaths from 11am tomorrow morning to 8pm on Thursday night.

Earlier - Gusts of 85km/h forecast for six counties in Status Yellow wind warning:

Met Eireann have issued a Status Yellow wind warning for six counties.

Counties Galway, Mayo, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Limerick will experience gusts of up to 85km/h from around noon tomorrow.

The winds will have a mean speed of 45km/h to 65km/h with the strongest winds in western areas.

The forecasters have put the warning in place up until 10pm on Thursday night.