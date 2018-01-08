Latest: McElduff suspended from Sinn Féin party activity for three months

Update 3.15pm: Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff, who posted a social media video of him with a loaf of Kingsmill bread on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre, has been suspended from all party activity for three months, he has confirmed.

In a statement Barry McElduff said: "Although I genuinely meant no offence, I accept that my actions were ill-judged and, while unintended, caused deep and unnecessary hurt and pain to the Kingsmill families.

"I apologise unreservedly for this.

"In recognising the serious consequences of my actions, I fully accept the party’s decision to suspend me from all party activity for a period of three months."

Update 2.50pm: Sinn Féin MP Barry McElduff has arrived for a meeting with the party leadership to explain a video of him with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre.

Sinn Féin has described Barry McElduff's social media post as "inexcusable and indefensible".

Mr McElduff had been summoned to meet senior party figures, including Stormont leader Michelle O'Neill and party president Gerry Adams, at party offices in west Belfast.

West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff arriving at Sinn Fein's headquarters on the Falls Road in Belfast ahead of a meeting with party officials. Pic: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Sinn Féin TD Pearse Doherty said he did not believe Mr McElduff should resign.

"The Kingsmill massacre was a terrible tragedy... and we should always be mindful of the families, and there's no doubt that this upset them terribly and it was a silly thing Barry McElduff did, but I don't think he intended to hurt the families," Mr Doherty told RTÉ Raidio na Gaeltachta.

Mr Doherty said he did not believe there was any intent behind the video.

"I don't think he should resign, I don't think he did it to upset the families or draw attention to the matter, it was just a stupid thing he did," he said.

"But he should have known better, as an MP, that that particular day (the anniversary) and that that was very important."

Earlier: Sinn Féin has said a video of one of its MPs with a Kingsmill-branded loaf on his head on the anniversary of the Kingsmill massacre was "inexcusable and indefensible".

Party chairman Declan Kearney said West Tyrone MP Barry McElduff had fallen well short of the standards Sinn Féin expects of its members.

Mr McElduff has apologised for the post, insisting it was not meant as a reference to the republican murders of 10 Protestant workmen in 1976.

He has been summoned to a crunch meeting with the Sinn Féin leadership in Northern Ireland this afternoon.

Have deleted video post. Had not realised or imagined for a second any possible link between product brand name and Kingsmill Anniversary. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Further, I apologise for any hurt or offence caused. Never my intention to offend anyone who has suffered grievously. — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

Mindful of unintended hurt caused to victims' families I would be very willing to meet with Kingsmill Massacre families if they were willing — Barry McElduff MP (@BarryMcElduff) January 6, 2018

The well-known Kingsmill brand of bread shares a name with the south Armagh village that witnessed one of the most notorious incidents of the Troubles, when gunmen stopped a van carrying textile workers on their way home, identified the Protestant occupants, lined them up at the side of the road and shot them.

Mr Kearney became the first senior leadership figure to comment on the weekend furore this morning.

"What has happened is absolutely inexcusable and indefensible and the party is taking this matter very seriously indeed," he said.

He added that Sinn Féin wished to express "deep and sincere regret".

"What happened is absolutely irresponsible," he told BBC Radio Ulster.

"Barry McElduff has already made an unreserved apology and that was the correct thing to do in the circumstances.

"The reality is huge offence has been caused and I and Sinn Féin strongly disapprove of what has happened."

Mr Kearney said Sinn Féin accepted that the incident had caused "maximum hurt" to the Kingsmill families.

"Sinn Féin expects the highest standards of not only our members but also our very senior elected representatives and what has happened here clearly falls well short of those standards," he added.

Sinn Féin’s former Stormont finance minister, Mairtin O Muilleoir, has also apologised for retweeting the video. Mr Kearney said Mr O Muilleoir had offered the party a fulsome explanation for the retweet.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland is examining the video after receiving a number of complaints, while the Parliamentary Commissioner for Standards at Westminster has also been alerted.

In the short video, Mr McElduff, who is known for his light-hearted social media contributions, is filmed walking around a shop with a Kingsmill loaf on his head, asking where the store kept the bread.

It was posted around the 42nd anniversary of the Kingsmill outrage.

On Saturday the republican MP deleted the video and apologised.

"When I posted the video I had not realised or imagined for a second that there was any possible link between the brand name of the bread and the Kingsmill anniversary," he said.

"It was never my intention to hurt or cause offence to anyone and in particular to victims of the conflict who have suffered so grievously.

"I apologise unreservedly for the hurt and pain this post has caused."

