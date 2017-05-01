Latest: May Day march underway in Dublin

Update 3.50pm: A major march is underway in Dublin this afternoon - demanding Government action on the housing crisis.

Thousands of people have turned out for the annual May Day march to highlight their concerns about the deepening homelessness crisis.

Crowds gathered at the Garden of Remembrance and will hold a rally outside Liberty Hall in the city.

The march - organised by the Dublin Council of Trade Unions and the National Homeless and Housing Coalition - includes trade unions, campaign groups and political party elements.

Some more PSEU representatives at the May day parade in Dublin. pic.twitter.com/k642qA3DWz — PSEU (@PseuTradeUnion) May 1, 2017

Recent figures from Focus Ireland show almost 7,500 people across Ireland were homeless in March.

The number of families becoming homeless has increased by over 32% since March 2016.

May Day Demo Parnell Sq 2.pm to Liberty Hall. "Housing is a right not a privilege, public land should be used to build public housing." pic.twitter.com/5ej8NmecK5 — Cathal Crogall (@rmltpie) May 1, 2017

Housing campaigner Fr. Peter McVerry says Government plans to tackle the problem - have so far failed: "This particular year the focus is on housing and homelessness.

"Which is acknowledged by everyone including the Government, to be the most serious social issue facing our country at the moment.

"The idea is to draw attention to the ineffectiveness, of the Government response so far to the problem of housing and homelessness.