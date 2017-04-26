Latest: Master of Holles St describes NMH controversy as a ‘storm in a tea cup’

Update 8.30am: Dr Rhona Mahony, Master of Holles St, has come out strongly in defence of the agreement to build the new National Maternity Hospital on land that will remain in church ownership.

Controversy has raged in recent days over the fact that the new facility, to be built by the state at a cost of more than €300m, will be built on land belonging to the St. Vincent's Healthcare Group, which is owned by the Sisters of Charity.

Dr Rhona Mahony says the new National Maternity Hospital will be ‘entirely independent’ of any ‘religious ethnic or other distinction’ pic.twitter.com/MUoCXPsiqm — RTÉ News (@rtenews) April 26, 2017

Speaking on Morning Ireland, Dr Mahony insisted the chosen location was the right place for the hospital, saying: “We want people to have access to the wide range of facilities and expertise available at St Vincent’s”.

She dismissed concerns over ownership as a 'storm in a tea cup'.

Her comments follow a statement from the Bishop of Elphin who angered campaigners by claiming Catholic rule will have to be obeyed there.

“It is a storm in a teacup, a side show, a non-issue and we must not get lost in a sideshow of supposition or speculation,” she said. “We must look at the facts.

“The hospitals are clear - there will be operational and clinical independence for the new entity.

“It will not practice according to Catholic or any other religious ethos. The ethos will be clinical excellence and I cannot be clear enough.”

Pushed on whether that would be acceptable to the religious order, she said: “There will be no breach of Catholic ethos as they are separate companies.”

Dr Mahony insisted that a full range of procedures would continue to be available at the new hospital, including sterilisations, IVF, contraception and abortion where necessary to save the life of the mother. She said that the hospital would be able to perform any procedures which might become legal in Ireland in the future.

She further defended the involvement of the St Vincent’s group, saying: “They are making a prime space available on their land for women and children.

“Their statement is unequivocal, the nuns do not want to run this hospital.”

Earlier:The board of the National Maternity Hospital is due to meet this evening, amid ongoing controversy about the facility's future.

Board member Dr Peter Boylan is refusing to step down after he spoke out about concerns about the project's new location and ownership.

The deal in place between Holles Street and St Vincent's Healthcare Group was published last night and the Health Minister said he will reveal more before contracts are signed.

The St. Vincent's Healthcare Group also issued a statement confirming there will be full clinical independence at the facility.

The full details were of the deal were made available online but, according to the Workers Party, the public is being "fobbed off" with the publication.

Councillor Eilis Ryan said publishing the deal does not change its owners.

“I think it is clear that the new Maternity Hospital negotiated hard that clinical independence would be written in stone but I think fundamentally the issue of ownership hasn’t been addressed.

“There are a number of doctors who have said it is really impossible to guarantee clinical independence unless the state has ownership so I think that is still quite worrying.”