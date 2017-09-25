Latest: Man’s body found in West Cork has 'number of injuries'

Update - 1.06pm: Gardaí have said that the man is from England and has a number of injuries.

Officers say that they are treating the death of the English national as "suspicious" pending the outcome of a technical examination and post-mortem later today..

His body was found around 9am this morning by the man's partner in the living room area of the house that they were renting at High Street.

The man has a number of injuries but gardai have not discounted the possibility that he may have fallen and are hoping the post-mortem will establish exactly how he died.

A preliminary examination of the scene revealed no sign of forced entry even though there was some disarray in the house.

The man, who has been living in West Cork for many years, has only been living in the rented, two-storey, terraced house for a number of months.

Earlier: Gardaí have launched an investigation following the discovery of a man's body in West Cork this morning, writes Eoin English.

A scene in Skibbereen has been sealed off and a full forensic investigation is underway following the discovery earlier today.

It is understood the man is in his late 40s, and is not an Irish national.

There are early reports that the man may have been involved in an altercation in the early hours of this morning.

The body is expected to remain at the scene for some time to facilitate a preliminary investigation by the assistant state pathologist before it is removed to Cork University Hospital for a post mortem to establish the exact cause of death.

The outcome of the post mortem will determine the course of the garda investigation.