Latest: Man who's body discovered in Meath knew his life was in danger

Latest: A man who's body was discovered in Meath yesterday is understood to have known his life was in danger.

The victim who was in his 20s was found in a field in Dunboyne with gunshot wounds to the head.

A previous attempt on his life was foiled by Gardai.

Gardaí are investigating whether his death is gang related.

He had been in court facing charges of ammunition fines in the Finglas area and after his last appearance in court when a future date was being organised, his own solicitor asked that the date not be read out in court because he was aware his life was in danger.

Last night: It has been reported that the man whose body was found in a field in County Meath has had an attempt on his life previously.

This attempt had been foiled by the Gardaí.

The man, who is believed to have been an associate of an individual whose murder had been linked with the Kinahan/Hutch feud, was aware that his life was in danger.