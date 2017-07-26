Latest: Man taken into custody following incident at Crumlin church

Update 8.48pm: A man has been taken into Garda custody following an incident at a Church in Crumlin in Dublin earlier this evening.

Emergency services and a Garda negotiator attended the scene but no further details have been released for operational reasons.

The incident happened at St. Agnes Church at around 6.30pm.

The scene was sealed off to the public but has since reopened.

Earlier: Garda and ambulance teams have rushed to a church in Crumlin in Dublin, where an incident is unfolding this evening.

A cordon has been set up around St Agnes' Church which has been sealed off to the public.

Two fire engines are in attendance and a number of emergency vehicles are also standing by.

Garda sources say the incident is 'ongoing' but details are not being released for operational reasons.

However it is understood that a Garda negotiator is on site.

