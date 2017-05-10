Latest: Man rushed to hospital after shooting at north Dublin petrol station

Update 2.34pm: A man aged in his late 20s has been taken to hospital with gunshot wounds after a shooting in north Dublin today.

It happened at a service station on the Clonshaugh Road at around 1.35pm this afternoon.

Scene of latest gangland shooting at service station in North Dublin , victim a close associate of Hutch gang shot a number of times #3news pic.twitter.com/oazrmGE23L — Sarah O'Connor (@sarahoc3news) May 10, 2017

A black car was seen leaving the area.

Gardaí wish to appeal for witnesses or to anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 016664400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

Earlier:

A man has been shot at a petrol station in north Dublin this afternoon.

It has been reported that the attack happened at between 1.30pm-2pm at a garage on the N32 near the Clayton Airport Hotel.

His condition is not known as yet.

More as we get it.