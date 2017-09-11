Latest: Man killed after being shot 'a number of times' in Dublin
Update, September 12, 12.54pm: The man shot a number of times on Wheatfield Avenue in Clondalkin last night has lost his fight for life.
Earlier:
A man has been shot in Dublin tonight.
A man in his 30s was seriously injured in the shooting at Wheatfield Avenue in Clondalkin.
It is reported that the 36-year-old man was shot a number of times.
Officers were called to the incident at 9.40pm.
Gardaí and emergency services are at the scenewhich is sealed off for a forensic examination.
Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to contact them at Ronanastown Garda Station on 01 666 7700.