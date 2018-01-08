Latest: Man found in Limerick named locally

Update 1.10pm: The man whose body was found in a flat in Limerick yesterday has been named locally as 45-year old Martin Clancy, from Limerick city.

Martin Clancy

The State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy arrived at the scene this lunchtime ahead of conducting a post mortem later today.

The results of the autopsy will help gardaí decide the course of their investigation.

Gardaí are understood to be treating the death as suspicious.

Mr Clancy's neighbours paid tribute to him today.

"Quiet, lovely person, sound out, kind," said one neighbour.

"He took everyone that was homeless in off the streets kind-of-thing.

"He was a good person.

"Two weeks ago, I was just talking to him at the door and he was doing ok because I had brought him over food and whatever."

Another neighbour said: "I knew Martin very well. He was very quiet, he didn't bother anyone.

"Martin was always walking his dogs. His two dogs he was always out with."

State Pathologist Professor Marie Cassidy arrives at the scene. Pic: Liam Burke/Press 22

Update 7am: Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the discovery of a man’s body at a flat in Limerick last night.

The body, of a male believed to be in his 40s, was discovered at an address on Little O’Curry Street shortly before 6pm.

The State Pathologist has been informed and the Garda Technical Bureau has been called to the scene which has been sealed off for forensic examination.

Pic: Liam Burke/Press 22

The cause of death has not yet been determined but Gardai say they are investigating ’all the circumstances’ surrounding the man’s death.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses - or anyone who may have seen anything unusual or suspicious in or around the area - to contact Henry Street Garda Station on 061 212400, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.