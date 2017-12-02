Latest: Man found dead in Meath had previous attempt on his life foiled by Gardaí

Update 9.55pm: It has been reported that the man whose body was found in a field in County Meath has had an attempt on his life previously.

This attempt had been foiled by the Gardaí.

The man, who is believed to have been an associate of an individual whose murder had been linked with the Kinahan/Hutch feud, was aware that his life was in danger.

Gardai at Walterstown farm, near the scene where a body was found in Walterstown, Dunboyne, on the Meath/Kildare border. Pics: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Update 7.00pm: Gardaí are investigating possible gangland links to the discovery of a body in a field in County Meath.

The man in his 20s was found at around midday in the Walterstown Area of Dunboyne by a local woman.

It is understood the man told his partner he was going to meet someone yesterday and was reported missing when he failed to return home.

Gardaí have not yet confirmed the identity of the individual.

It is believed that the man suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

It is unclear whether he was shot in the field where his body was found or if it happened elsewhere and his body was later disposed of in the field.

Gardaí located the man's car in a supermarket in the Clonee area during follow-up searches.

