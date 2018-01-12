Latest: Man found dead in Dalkey laneway may have been taking shortcut

Update 4.36pm: A man found dead in a laneway may have suffered fatal injuries from a metal gate.

Gardaí said his body was discovered on the ground in Dalkey, Co Dublin, at about 8.30am.

It is understood a passer-by saw the dead man lying near a laneway just off Convent Road in the centre in the town.

He was 35 and worked in the local supermarket.

Officers are investigating if the man accidentally suffered fatal injuries to his abdomen from the top of a metal gate as he attempted a shortcut between Convent Road and Coliemore Road.

A forensic tent was put up over the body while gates at the scene were covered in sheets.

It is understood CCTV was also being examined to establish the man's movements before the incident.

Locals expressed shock at the discovery.

Fine Gael councillor John Bailey said: "I'd like to extend my sympathies and sincere condolences to the family. It's a terrible, terrible tragedy."

Update 3.26pm: Latest: Residents 'horrified' after man's body found in Dalkey laneway

Gardaí investigating the discovery of a man's body in Dalkey, Co. Dublin, say they are keeping an open mind into the cause of his death.

The remains of Michael Burke, who was in his thirties, were found in a laneway off Convent Road at around 8.30am this morning.

Officers say a post mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

Locals in Dalkey are saddened at the discovery.

One woman said: "It's shocking news, I live in Dalkey and I was leaving my daughter to school who would usually walk down that road - the school is just at the end.

"So, it's quite shocking to hear that."

Another woman said she was "horrified that it could have happened."

Another Dalkey resident said the news is very sad, saying: "I don't know any detail, or what's involved, but it's a very tragic occurence, very sad."

Update 1.23pm: Man found dead in Dalkey named locally

A Garda technical examination is underway at the scene where a man’s body was discovered in Dublin this morning.

The remains of a man in his thirties were found in a laneway off Convent Road in Dalkey at around 8.30am.

The Garda technical team arrived at the scene in Dalkey at around 11.30am this morning to examine the area.

Scene at Dalkey. Photo: Colin Keegan

Gardai from Dun Laoighre are investigating the discovery and said they are keeping an open mind in their investigations at this stage.

A full post-mortem will determine the course of their investigation.

The man has been named locally as Michael Burke, in his early thirties and living close by.

As Gardai continue their investigations in the south Dublin suburb they are appealing to anyone who may have been in the laneway off Convent Road last night or early this morning to contact them.

Earlier: Gardaí investigate discovery of man's body in Dublin

The body of a man was discovered in a Dalkey laneway this morning.

Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire are investigating the discovery which occurred at approximately 8.30am.

A technical exam is still underway in Dalkey after a mans body was discovered in a lane off Convent Road at 8.30am Today. Gardai are keeping an open mind at this stage of the investigation. pic.twitter.com/0JDHeGtPi5 — Gail Conway (@Gailiana) January 12, 2018

It is reported the man received a puncture wound to his body.

The body remains at the scene, which has been sealed off awaiting technical examination.

The laneway leads to an apartment block off Convent road in Dalkey.

The office of the State Pathologist has been notified.

Anyone who may have been on that laneway overnight or early this morning or anyone with any information is asked to contact Dun Laoghaire Garda station on 01 6665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.