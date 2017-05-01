Latest: Man due in court in connection with suspected murder of woman in Waterford

Update 10.25pm: A man will appear in court tomorrow charged in connection with the murder of Samantha Walsh in Waterford.

A man, who is aged in his 20s, is due before Waterford District Court tomorrow morning.

Earlier:

A man remains in custody after being arrested in connection with the suspected murder of a woman in Waterford.

An investigation was launched after the body of Samantha Walsh was found on Friday.

The alarm was raised when friends and family were unable to contact her.

Now Gardai are trying to trace her last known movements.

The man detained, is currently being questioned under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act at Waterford Garda Station.