Latest: Man dies following shooting incident in Dublin

Update at 11pm: Gardai are investigating the death of a man on the North Circular Road in Dublin this evening.

Emergency services responded to a residential address shortly after 8pm and discovered a man with apparent gunshot injuries.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, which remains sealed off for further investigation.

No arrests have been made.

At the scene of tonight's firearms incident on the North Circular Road pic.twitter.com/Hj80O8TAGW — Eavan Murray (@EavanMurray) February 19, 2017

Update at 10.30pm: Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man with apparent gunshot injuries on the North Circular Road in Dublin this evening.

Emergency services responded shortly after 8pm.

There are no further details as yet.