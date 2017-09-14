Latest: Man dies following Dublin house fire

Update 10am: A man has died following a fire in Rathmines in Dublin.

Up to 20 firefighters were involved in the rescue effort.

Three people were taken to St James' Hospital and one was subsequently pronounced dead.

The other two remain in hospital and are not thought to be seriously injured.

Grove Road remains closed and diversions are in place in the area.

A number of units from Dublin Fire Brigade were called to deal with a fire at a house in Rathmines that has left three people injured pic.twitter.com/ArPTSCTrBA — RTÉ News (@rtenews) September 14, 2017

Update 8.51am: The fire broke out in a two story red brick terrace house according to a report on Morning Ireland.

Residents said they were not sure of how many people were living there. There was eight separate doorbells at the premises.

Residents said some people were escaping out of windows.

The blaze has caused serious traffic back ups and one person is said to be in a serious condition due to smoke inhalation.

Earlier: Emergency services are at the scene of a fire in Dublin this morning.

According to the Dublin Fire Brigade, three people have been injured in the blaze at Grove Road, Rathmines, one of which is described as being in a serious condition.

The blaze broke out around 7am this morning.

The fire has been extinguished, while traffic restrictions are in place in the area.

Eight units of Dublin fire brigade were at the scene.

The fire in Grove Road is now extinguished and all persond are accounted for. — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 14, 2017

Crews are treating three causalities at the scene of Grove Road. One casualty is in serious conditions — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) September 14, 2017