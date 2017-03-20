Latest: Man dies after workplace incident at Cork caravan park

Update 2.52pm: The man who was injured in an incident in the seaside village of Fountainstown today has died, Gardaí have confirmed.

Earlier: A man has been seriously injured in a workplace incident at a caravan park in Co Cork today.

The man, aged in his 50s, is in a critical condition after the incident at the seaside village of Fountainstown in Co Cork.

Emergency services are on scene.

More as we get it.