Latest: Man dies after workplace incident at Cork caravan park
20/03/2017 - 13:54:17Back to Ireland Home
Update 2.52pm: The man who was injured in an incident in the seaside village of Fountainstown today has died, Gardaí have confirmed.
Earlier: A man has been seriously injured in a workplace incident at a caravan park in Co Cork today.
The man, aged in his 50s, is in a critical condition after the incident at the seaside village of Fountainstown in Co Cork.
Emergency services are on scene.
More as we get it.
Join the conversation - comment here