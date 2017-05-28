Latest: Man dies after shooting in Down; murder investigation launched

Update 7.20pm: A 55-year-old man has died after a shooting in Down.

The attack happened at a supermarket car park in Bangor just before three this afternoon.

He was brought to Ulster Hospital in a critical condition but passed away from his injuries.

The PSNI have launched a murder investigation into the incident and are appealing for anyone with information to contact them.

Earlier: A man has been critically injured after he was shot in a car park in County Down.

It is understood he was targeted outside a Sainsbury's supermarket in Bangor just before 3pm.

Paramedics were on the scene within minutes and he has been taken to Ulster Hospital.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have any information to contact them.